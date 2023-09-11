Ward Sister/Charge Nurse by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Ward Sister/Charge Nurse for a leading private hospital based in Central London. This full-time role offers a salary of £52,500 and excellent benefits, with the opportunity to earn additional enhancements for working unsocial hours (night shifts/weekends).



The hospital offers a range of inpatient surgical services, including complex care (they have onsite critical care) with specialities such as orthopaedics, general surgery, urology and ENT. You will work with a supportive management team passionate about staff engagement and the patient experience. This Ward Sister post works predominately day shifts (c3 long shifts per week) with roughly 3 night shifts per month.



As the Ward Sister/Charge Nurse, you will take charge of their 34-bedded inpatient ward, coordinating the nursing team, managing admissions/discharges, and continuing to clinically support patients pre- and post-operatively. You will guide shifts, organise rotas and mentor junior members of the team, deputising for the Ward Manager as needed.



To apply for this Nurse role, you must be an NMC registered nurse and have extensive clinical experience working within a surgical ward setting. The ideal candidate will have experience working in a private healthcare setting and supporting with management of a ward.



In return for your passion, collaborative approach and commitment, you`ll receive a salary of £52,500 and a compelling benefits package, joining a friendly and inclusive culture.



We`d love you to apply for this full-time Ward Sister/Charge Nurse position in London, and we`re waiting to hear from you. Please reach out to Stroud Resourcing today.



