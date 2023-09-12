Bank Nurse - Pre-operative Assessment by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse | Competitive Hourly Rate | Flexible working | Bristol

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Bank Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse to join our Staffing Bank. This role will be working within the Pre-Operative Assessment Team on a casual contract between the hours of 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join Pre-Assessment Team at Spire Bristol Hospital.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will support the ongoing development of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care. The team follows the electronic pre-assessment pathway.

You will be working autonomously, completing POA for a caseload of patients, undertaking a targeted history with assessment of past medical, operative and anaesthetic history.

Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years pre-operative assessment experience.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- ECG and phlebotomy - desirable

- Medical experience - desirable

- Strong Assessment skills

- Strong communication skills

- Computer literate

- Efficient with workload

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications