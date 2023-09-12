Recruitment Open Day - Spire Cardiff Hospital by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and general surgery. 98% of our Spire Hospitals are rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

We are expanding the services we offer and currently have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Cardiff Hospital.

The hospital is well signposted and situated opposite Waitrose. We are only a 5 minute drive from the M4 motorway (Junction 30) and a 20 minute drive from Cardiff City Centre.

We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.

Date: Saturday 30 September 2023

Time: 10am - 2pm

Location: Spire Cardiff Hospital - Glamorgan House, Croescadarn Rd, Pontprennau, Cardiff CF23 8XL

The event will consist of:

An introduction to Spire Cardiff Hospital

Hear from Fiona Conwy - Hospital Director and Jennie Palmer - Director of Clinical Services

Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

A tour of the hospital

An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions

Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at