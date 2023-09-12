Capacity & Utilisation Scheduler by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Capacity & Utilisation Manager | 6 Months Fixed Term Contract | Bushey, Watford | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Part Time - 30 hours per week |

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for a Capacity & Utilisation Manager to join their team. To maximise the utilisation and allocation of theatre and outpatient clinic sessions to maximise the number of patients seen and treated and revenues generated. To work closely with SMT, Hospital Heads of Departments and Consultants to deliver short and long term business achievement, contributing to the hospital's overall success

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations with a wide range of specialists and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all in-patients and day cases using a computerised system (SAP)

To communicate available capacity for outpatients, theatres, endoscopy and ambulatory theatres to the Medical Society and their secretaries to minimise the downtime of these key areas.

To build effective partnerships with secretaries and consultants, increasing Consultant engagement whilst delivering on targets for theatre and outpatient utilisation.

To provide a single point of contact for consultants and secretaries in regards to theatre lists and allocation of fixed and ad hoc sessions with guidance and support from the Theatre Manager. Or removal of sessions where there is the prospect of being under-utilised.

To obtain utilisation data and meet regularly with Consultants to discuss utilisation of theatre sessions and outpatient clinics, supporting them to improve utilisation or to escalate to SMT where sessions are routinely under-utilised.

To work alongside clinical areas such as outpatient nursing, wards, theatres, endoscopy and pre assessment to ensure that all resources are available to support assigned cases.

To work with Spire utilisation tools and reports to support activity and attend and/or chair Utilisation Meetings.

To support Anaesthetic coverage for lists and where necessary liaise with consultant body to ensure named person is allocated to the list. Build long term solutions for anaesthetic cover.

Who we're looking for

English Language and Mathematics GCSE or equivalent qualification

Evidence of personal development Training, Skills and Knowledge Essential

Demonstrable ability to process data effectively and accurately

The ability to work in a methodical , systematic way

The eye for attention to detail

Excellent IT literacy including using Spire's Patient Admin System, Outlook Theatre Diaries, Excel and Business Objects

Ability to communicate clearly both verbally and in writing with different disciplines of healthcare staff, including Consultant users Desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications