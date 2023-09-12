Clinical Lead Nurse by Nurse Seekers

CLINICAL LEAD (RGN/RMN) – Part Supernumerary – AV1466

ASHBOURNE - DERBYSHIRE

£45,000 TO £50,000PA BENEFITS

Our Client is currently looking for a Clinical Lead for one of their fantastic facilities near Ashbourne in Derbyshire. The successful person will be responsible for providing leadership to the care team during any span of duty, ensuring safe and effective high standards of care are delivered to those who use the Service. Providing care to Clients, which is relevant to and anticipatory of their needs in accordance with industry standards and regulations. Supporting staff through excellent leadership and ensuring staff meet the care needs of Clients to the highest level.

Some specific responsibilities and duties:



Provide leadership and support for care staff and act as a champion for residents’ safety and dignity.



Provide effective leadership and support for the care team throughout your span of duty Supervise care staff on a day to day basis and through formal supervision processes Liaise with GPs and other health professionals to ensure that residents receive the medical and clinical support they require. Demand high quality care delivery focused on residents individually assessed needs and choices. Promote the professional image of the services through excellent communication, appropriate behaviour and professional appearance.





What is in it for you?



Guaranteed Hours & Excellent Pay Rates

Paid NMC

Paid DBS

Excellent Salary

Promotional opportunities

Fantastic ongoing training and development opportunities

Ashbourne in Derbyshire is a beautiful part of the UK so if you are a Registered Nurse looking to make the next step in your career, or currently working as a Senior Nurse or equivalent but fancy a change of scenery, please apply now.