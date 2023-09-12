Healthcare Assistant by Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistant, Haddenham

Competitive Pay, Permanent, Full/Part Time, Generous Sick Pay



Do you have experience as a Healthcare Assistant? If so, this role may be perfect for you.



Chase Medical are currently on the lookout for a Healthcare Assistant who is looking for a new and exciting challenge.



This is a permanent, full-time position. However, for the correct candidate, the surgery is happy to consider part-time applicants.

GP experience is preferable, as you will have to be able to hit the ground running, meaning it is essential that you feel comfortable working autonomously in a timely manner. You also MUST be able to conduct the skills expected of a Healthcare Assistant, including Phlebotomy, Dressings, Health Reviews, and more. Whilst Asthma and Diabetes Reviews are desirable, they are not essential.



The surgery utilises EMIS. The surgery has a patient list of 9500 and has a supportive nursing team who work together through their patient list.



In return, the successful candidate will receive a competitive salary of £12-13 per hour, 5 weeks annual leave (plus bank holidays), a generous sick pay scheme, and more! The surgery is a purpose built Training Practice and brags a good CQC, meaning you will be joining a competent and experienced team who is passionate about quality healthcare.

About Chase



Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!



Joining Chase Medical for either permanent or locum work offers fantastic benefits including:

* Shift Flexibility - No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work.

* Plenty of locum shifts available to book in advance.

* High volumes of suitable locum work on a regular basis.

* Great CPD opportunities.

* Quick, easy joining service - Friendly staff and a fantastic agency service.



So, whether you're looking for a new direction in your Practice Nursing career, or if you're looking for ad-hoc locum work near you, make sure you call Chase Medical today!



