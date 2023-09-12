Receptionist by Future Care Group

Receptionist



Full time 30 hours per week, alternative weekends



Pay Rate £11.50 per hour



Chestnut View Care Home, GU27 1LA



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates. And in this uncertain times, Social care is one of the few sectors that can offer you employment and continuous income.



If you are able to work under instructions and guidance in order to provide a high standard of customer service and you enjoy being part of a team, we would like to hear from you. Right now, we have an exciting opportunity for a Receptionist.



You



You're a caring person with a friendly manner and smart appearance. You've got experience dealing with the general public. Ideally, you'll have worked in a care home setting. You've got a good basic education with GCSEs (or the equivalent) including English and Maths. You also know your way around Microsoft Office. Customer service is something you really enjoy and you're good at dealing with all sorts of people - face-to-face, on the phone or by email. You're a multi-tasker who can work well under pressure and uses initiative. You like the idea of being part of a friendly team, working together and contributing to the success of your care home.



Your role



As the first-person customers meet when they come to our home, your role is vital. We'll expect you to welcome visitors in a friendly, professional way. You'll also make sure the Visitor's Book is completed properly and that the right team member is told of the arrival. You'll need a courteous telephone manner and be able to reply promptly to email enquiries. As well as providing great customer service, you'll be responsible for general office duties such as helping with the payroll, recruitment, admissions and reporting in the absence of the Admin Manger. As 'front of house', you'll be a valued member of our team. You'll receive excellent support from your colleagues and quality training to progress in your career.



Rewards and Benefits:



Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts, and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more.

Employee Assistance Programme

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career.

Free hot meal on duty





The ideal candidate will have

