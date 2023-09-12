Lead Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Lead Pharmacist | Slough | Band 7/8 depending on experience | Full Time| Further training and progression opportunities

We are pleased to announce a new opportunity for a Lead Pharmacist to join Spire Thames Hospital on a full time permanent basis. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

To manage the Pharmacy service and lead the team in the provision of care for patients in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way, whilst maintaining the patient's privacy and dignity. To provide leadership, advice and support to other staff in the department and support the Pharmacy Manager in the day to day running of the service.

Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and Responsibilities



- Assess the health and well-being of patients whose needs may be complex and changing within the context of their medicines

- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for assessment of patients with the clinical team, with specific reference to the patient's pharmaceutical needs and oncology medication

- Plan, deliver and evaluate pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and wellbeing needs

- Responding to clinical and non-clinical queries

Who we are looking for

- You must be a qualified Pharmacist with a valid GPhC registration

- Experience of working in a hospital desirable

- Excellent communication skills

- Willingness to assist in all areas of the pharmacy department as needed

Benefits

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless on 07715 055760 or



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications