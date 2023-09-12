Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a very forward-thinking organisation looking to appoint an ANP or ACP to join the team at the Walk in Centre in Sheffield. Work alongside a number of other ANPs and GPs and see patients booked in by the triage team and NHS 111. The opportunity is open to both full or part time and there is an unsocial hours payment at 30% for any hours worked after 6pm. Work to 15 minute appointments, with a strong supportive team around you and plenty of further support for training and further development.
Salary - £45,000 - £55,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + 1 day off per annum for work anniversary + BH + Indemnity + Eye Care Scheme + CPD
Location - Sheffield
The surgery -
- Forward-thinking Walk in Centre
- Well respected with good CQC rating
- Strong staff retention
- Work alongside a highly skilled and very supportive multi-disciplinary team
- Single site practice
- SystmOne computer system
Your role -
- See acute, on the day, urgent appointments
- Deal with predominantly face-to-face appointments and some telephone
- Very minimal home visits
- Great opportunities to progress and develop your career
- See all age ranges ideally
- Need to be a prescriber
The benefits -
- Salary up to £55,000 DOE
- NHS Pension
- 5 weeks annual leave + day off per annum for work anniversary
- Bank Holidays
