Team Leader 1 by Future Care Group

Team Leader Nights



Belmont Castle Care Home, PO9 3JY



Hours per week: 44



Pay rate per hour £11



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



JOB PURPOSE



We are actively recruiting for a Team Leader at Belmont Castel in Bedhampton to support the Home Manager and Deputy Manager to ensure the smooth operational running of the home.



Your role as a Team Leader should have a 'hands on approach', and work as part of the care team as well as carry out specified management duties. The role will include the expectation to carryout additional duties directed by the home management which may carry a higher level of responsibility and accountability. The team leaders will be expected to support the carers in the home to deliver high-quality person-centred care. The role has the opportunity to achieve a structured career path within the employment of Future Care Group



The role of Team Leader is one of sufficient responsibility to be equivalent to a NVQ Level 3 or commensurate experience.



Responsibilities:



To ensure that the home is run in a manner that reflects the requirements of Future Care Group Policies and Procedures and ensures that all requirements under the Health and Social Care Act 2022 are met. This is maintained by close working and liaison with the Home Manager, management team and external partners.

To ensure the day-to-day management working diary is completed and adhered to.

To ensure all required documentation needed to efficiently run the home is passed to the Administration Manager and Home Manager in a timely and efficient manner.

To ensure that Care records remains accurate, up to date and relevant, including the care planning reviews that must be inclusive of residents and or representative.

Compile reports and pass them to the Home Manager as directed.

To ensure that Staff Training, Appraisal and Supervisions are carried out as requested by the Home Manager.

To take part in the induction of new staff, mentoring (buddy system) and identification of training needs for all staff in the home.

To ensure that the Safe Administration of Medications for the residents of the home is carried out in accordance with procedure and Government Guidelines at all times.

Rewards and Benefits:



£250 welcome bonus on completion of 6 months probation

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Free parking

Free hot meal on duty





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

