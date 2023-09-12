Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistants



Holmwood Kidderminster DY10 3DJ



Day and Night shifts available Full time hours



Pay Rate £10.62 per hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are currently Recruiting for Night care assistants for Holmwood Care Centre in Kidderminster DY10 3DJ.



As Care Assistant within Holmwood Care Centre you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's wellbeing at the core of all they do.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Holmwood is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is desired. However, full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer .Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.



Rewards and Benefits:



We offer £250 Welcome bonus on completion of 6mth probation

Employee Benefit Package great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Close to transport links

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion

Free hot meal on duty





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

