Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Barnsley

Permanent

Full time hours

£19- £20 per hour (dependent on experience)

5 weeks annual leave + bank holidays

NHS pension

Career development

Chase Medical is looking for an experienced Practice Nurse to join a GP practice on the outskirts of Barnsley. This is a growing role, the practice is looking to take on a practice Nurse to support their career development, to increase their skill set to reach a Lead Nurse level.

Easily accessible, with on-site parking, this Health Centre offers a variety of patient services and is looking for an equally diverse and experienced Practice Nurse to join them. The centre is offering full time hours, ideally across 5 days, but would have flexibility for the right candidate.

The current team is diversely made up of GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, Healthcare Assistants, and phlebotomists, so you'll have a great team behind you to offer support.

Skills necessary:

- Cytology

- Minor illness

- Baby imms

- Travel imms

- Family planning

They'd also be keen for applicants who can offer an array of Chronic Disease experience.

Benefits:

- Paid lunch breaks

- Study time allocations

- NHS Pension

- 5 weeks Annual Leave PLUS bank holidays

- On site Parking

- Access to Westfield Health

All applications will be reviewed on merit and everyone interested is encouraged to apply.

Please contact Liz Heslip on 0114 275 7421 or email her your CV and best time to call on Elizabeth.Heslip@chase-medical.com

We look forward to hearing from you!

***Fancy something a bit more part-time or flexible around your current job? Or know someone else who'd be interested in our work? Get in touch with Liz to find out more about our locum work and referral scheme!***