Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Permanent Dental Nurse- Fleet

Nurse seekers are recruiting on behalf of a modern, progressive dental practice, located in the beautiful town of Fleet, which has been established for over 20 years!

This practice is looking for a permanent dental nurse to join their team. They are looking for an experienced full-time dental nurse to join their high-quality dental practice who are fortunate to have a friendly, committed team, made up of well-humoured professional people.

About you


  • To provide exemplary clinical chair-side support to dentists
  • To be personable, positive and enthusiastic with great patient focus
  • To have effective communication skills
  • To be enthusiastic about providing excellent patient care
  • To be willing to learn, adapt and embrace challenges
  • To adopt and implement their instrument decontamination policy
  • Competence using dental software
  • To complete CQC requirements

Benefits


  • Competitive pay rate
  • Uniform provided
  • Progression development
  • Annual GDC registration renewal fees paid for

Must haves


  • A current GDC Registration
  • Possess the right to work in the UK

Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!

