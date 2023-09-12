Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Permanent Dental Nurse- Fleet

Nurse seekers are recruiting on behalf of a modern, progressive dental practice, located in the beautiful town of Fleet, which has been established for over 20 years!

This practice is looking for a permanent dental nurse to join their team. They are looking for an experienced full-time dental nurse to join their high-quality dental practice who are fortunate to have a friendly, committed team, made up of well-humoured professional people.

About you



To provide exemplary clinical chair-side support to dentists

To be personable, positive and enthusiastic with great patient focus

To have effective communication skills

To be enthusiastic about providing excellent patient care

To be willing to learn, adapt and embrace challenges

To adopt and implement their instrument decontamination policy

Competence using dental software

To complete CQC requirements

Benefits



Competitive pay rate

Uniform provided

Progression development

Annual GDC registration renewal fees paid for

Must haves



A current GDC Registration

Possess the right to work in the UK

Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!