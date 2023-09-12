Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers
Permanent Dental Nurse- Fleet
Nurse seekers are recruiting on behalf of a modern, progressive dental practice, located in the beautiful town of Fleet, which has been established for over 20 years!
This practice is looking for a permanent dental nurse to join their team. They are looking for an experienced full-time dental nurse to join their high-quality dental practice who are fortunate to have a friendly, committed team, made up of well-humoured professional people.
About you
- To provide exemplary clinical chair-side support to dentists
- To be personable, positive and enthusiastic with great patient focus
- To have effective communication skills
- To be enthusiastic about providing excellent patient care
- To be willing to learn, adapt and embrace challenges
- To adopt and implement their instrument decontamination policy
- Competence using dental software
- To complete CQC requirements
Benefits
- Competitive pay rate
- Uniform provided
- Progression development
- Annual GDC registration renewal fees paid for
Must haves
- A current GDC Registration
- Possess the right to work in the UK
Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!
