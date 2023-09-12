Breast Clinical Nurse Specialist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Breast Clinical Nurse Specialist | Breast Services | Permanent - full time | Bushey | Growing service | Excellent development

Spire Bushey Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Breast Clinical Nurse Specialist to join our established team on a permanent contract, providing exemplary planned care for cancer patients across the whole cancer pathway.

Our one-stop triple assessment clinic is designed to help our patients through the process of breast examination, investigations and results - all on the same day. Our multi-disciplinary team of breast surgeons, radiologists, oncologists, histopathologists and specialist nurses work together to provide initial consultation, examination and results within 24 hours or the same day.

As our Breast CNS, you will join an established team covering clinics Monday - Friday on a full time basis. You will develop close relationships with your patients as well as working alongside our high profile surgeons.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for breast cancer patients and aid in ensuring the team delivers effective and appropriate patient care through clinical expertise and leadership. To act as a resource and facilitator for all breast cancer care within the hospitals.

Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

- Breast Care Certificate desirable or working towards it.

- Previous experience in cancer services

- Compassionate, empathetic and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date - 11th September. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



