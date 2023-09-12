Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Scunthorpe by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Scunthorpe

Are you an Advanced Nurse Practitioner looking to support local GP Surgeries?

Chase Medical has locum shifts available now! We have flexible shifts with an impressive number of GP Surgeries, throughout Scunthorpe. Ongoing availability allowing you to choose a shift up to 12 months in advance!

Our pay rates are £40.50 - £68 per hour for Advanced Nurse Practitioner (including holiday pay).

What you will need:

Qualifications to perform: Prescribing Qualification Minor Illness Physical and Clinical Assessment Skills

to perform: Experience working as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in a GP Surgery or Primary Care

Locum work allows you to use your skills and experience to support local centres! You can gain CPD and build your professional network whilst providing patient care.

If you're an experienced Primary Care Advanced Nurse Practitioner, and would like a chat about our locum opportunities, give Annabelle a call on 0114 275 7421.

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care agency, providing high volume of shifts for Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses nationwide. We're fully flexible to accommodate your needs by offering you the chance of full-time work or choosing shifts to fit around your other commitments.

Chase Medical offers:

No minimum number of shifts ! You can pick as many as you would like or as little as possible. Book shifts on a regular weekly basis or as a one-off session, it's up to you!

! You can pick as many as you would like or as little as possible. Book shifts on a regular weekly basis or as a one-off session, it's up to you! Competitive pay rates of £40.50 - £68 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay).

(inclusive of holiday pay). Easy and efficient registration process .

. Mobile app allowing you to instantly access live shifts/jobs.

allowing you to instantly access live shifts/jobs. Quick and easy join up with support from our dedicated recruitment consultant staff.

We have shifts available on an ad-hoc basis. We can offer you short-term opportunities and long-term posts for ongoing cover, the choice is yours!

If this sounds ideal for you then please do not hesitate to contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or through 01142757421 and ask for Annabelle to talk about registration!

Alternatively, looking for a new permanent role? We can help! Give our permanent recruitment team a call on 01142757421 to discuss what you're looking for!

Is there someone you know who may be interested in our locum and permanent opportunities? Let us know as you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral!