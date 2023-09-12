Qualified Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

A fantastic opportunity has arisen with our Client based in Coventry. They are looking for the right Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner to join their family-run setting. This home-from-home setting is looking to add to their exceptional team with a practitioner who will give the children confidence and follow each child's individual needs and interests.

Main Responsibilities;



Have an excellent understanding of the EYFS

Be able to implement the EYFS in to planning activities

To understand the importance of assessment, and ensure all children receive the statutory progress checks required.

To maintain records of your key children's development and learning journeys and share with parents, carers and other professionals.

To be involved in out of working hours' activities, e.g. training, staff meetings, etc

Build strong relationships with the team, the children and parents/carers

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive rate of pay, in house development and scope for progression!

