Support Worker by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
CannockLocation
Cannock
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Support Workers Needed in Cannock

Ref: 21351

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Support Workers to work within one of our client's residential independent living service in Cannock. This home cares for those with learning disabilities and mental health conditions.

Support Worker vacancy details:

  • £10.90 per hour
  • Full time position. Up to 48hrs.
  • Permanent contract
  • Start and Finish times %3D TBC

Support Worker experience and skills:

  • You must have relevant experience as a Support Worker.
  • NVQ qualifications are preferred but not essential.
  • To have experience supporting residents that may have challenging behaviours.

Work authorisation:

  • United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.

