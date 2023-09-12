Support Worker by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Support Workers Needed in Cannock

Ref: 21351

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Support Workers to work within one of our client's residential independent living service in Cannock. This home cares for those with learning disabilities and mental health conditions.

Support Worker vacancy details:

£10.90 per hour

Full time position. Up to 48hrs.

Permanent contract

Start and Finish times = TBC

Support Worker experience and skills:

You must have relevant experience as a Support Worker.

NVQ qualifications are preferred but not essential.

To have experience supporting residents that may have challenging behaviours.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

