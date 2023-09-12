Deputy Manager by Chase Recruitment

OFSTED Deputy/Service Manager, Semi-independent living (16+ care)

OFSTED Deputy/Service Manager, Semi-independent living, salary starting from 35k- Manchester

Chase Recruitment are working with a newly established and expanding care provider for children and young adults to recruit a Service Manager to join their team in Manchester. Our client is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for their children & young adults and aim to create creating a warm, nurturing environment that supports the safety, growth, and development of the children in their care.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary starting from 35k.

28 days holiday.

Birthday leave.

High street vouchers

Free car parking.

Company pension.

Employee Assistance Programme - Access to 24/7 advice and counselling

Paid on-call duties.

The ideal candidate must have:

Have knowledge and experience of OFSTED Supported Accommodation Regulations

Hold a Level 5 in Leadership and Management

Experience working with local authorities such as commissioners, social services and IROs.

Experience managing an OFSTED service.

Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Service Manager include but are not limited to:

You will be central to the success of our strategic vision for the delivery of social care services across children's social care.

Responsible for effectively leading and managing the operational, and strategic development and delivery of all projects and activities for the organisation across the regional and local services including volunteer engagement, recruitment, support and deployment.

To proactively lead and support the organisation in developing a quality support driven, person centred workforce whose skills are continually refreshed and aligned within the operational needs of the organisation.

Ideal candidate will focus on initiating and developing positive working relationships, effective communication, positive engagement and promoting naturally sustainable partnerships with Local Authorities

This is a great opportunity for a Head of Service to lead and develop a semi-independent living service across Manchester. If you are ready for a career change or ready for a challenge, then apply now!

Alternatively, if you know of anyone who may be suitable for the role then please refer them to us at Chase Recruitment. You could earn up to £500 for any successfully placed referral.

