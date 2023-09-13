Senior Residential Care Worker Children’s home by Chase Recruitment

Senior Residential Care Worker Children

Senior Residential Care Worker, up to £30,000 plus an additional £3,000 per annum for sleeps- Supportive work environment, Burton upon Trent

Chase Recruitment are working with a well-established residential children's care provider who are looking to recruit a Senior Residential Care Workers. Our client is committed to providing the highest level of care for EBD children and they value their team for their work in providing this. This is a full time position available based in Burton upon Trent.

In return our client will offer:

Performance related bonuses and incentives

Competitive salary of up to £33,000

Supportive team environment

Training and progression opportunities

Generous annual leave

£50 per sleep

The ideal Senior Residential Care Worker will have:

Level 3 Health and Social Care for children and young adults

At least 1 years' experience in a Children's Residential setting

Valid Driving License and willing to drive.

The duties of the Senior Residential Care Worker include but are not limited to:

To fulfil their health and educational needs

Ensure the home is always Ofsted ready and prepare to respond to all requirements.

Achieve and maintain an Ofsted rating of at least Good, with an Outstanding rating always being the goal.

Ensure quality assurance compliance with Ofsted requirements and internal and external monitoring arrangements.

To manage the children's individual support packages to ensure that they continue to be relevant and responsive to the individuals' needs and wishes.

This is a full-time role for a Senior Residential Care Worker with opportunity for career progression. If you are interested and would like to work within a well-established, supportive company, then get in contact today.

