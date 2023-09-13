Senior Residential Care Worker Children’s home by Chase Recruitment

Senior Residential Care Worker Children

Senior Residential Care Worker, up to £26,000 plus a further £45 per sleep, Wolverhampton

Chase Recruitment are working with a Residential Children's home in Wolverhampton to find a Senior Residential Care Worker to join their team in Wolverhampton. Our client strives to provide the best care and support for EBD children by creating a safe and comfortable environment. This is a full-time position for a Senior Residential Care Worker with a variety of shift patterns.

The Senior Residential Care Worker must:

Hold or be working towards their Level 3 or 4 CYP

Have at least 1 years' experience in a residential care setting

Be flexible in the shift patterns they are required to work

Have a Full UK Driving License

In return our client will offer:

£45 per sleep

28 days annual leave

Support with those working towards their level 3 or level 4

Huge progression opportunities

Fantastic supportive working environment

Paid Christmas staff party and High Street vouchers

Healthcare plans

Loyalty schemes

The duties of the Senior Residential Care Worker include but are not limited to:

To fulfil their health and educational needs

Ensure the home is always Ofsted ready and prepare to respond to all requirements.

Achieve and maintain an Ofsted rating of at least Good, with an Outstanding rating always being the goal.

Ensure quality assurance compliance with Ofsted requirements and internal and external monitoring arrangements.

To manage the children's individual support packages to ensure that they continue to be relevant and responsive to the individuals' needs and wishes.

Lead and manage a team to provide the best care for EBD children

There may also be a requirement for the Senior to step up to Deputy Manager in their absence.

