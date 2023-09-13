Registered Manager by Chase Recruitment

OFSTED Registered Manager, semi-independent living

OFSTED Registered Manager, Semi-independent living, salary up to 40k DOE- Sheffield

Chase Recruitment are working with a newly established and expanding care provider for children and young adults to recruit an OFSTED Registered Manager to join their team in Sheffield. Our client is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for their children & young adults and aim to create creating a warm, nurturing environment that supports the safety, growth, and development of the children in their care.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary of up to 40k

Car allowance

Pension Scheme

28 days annual leave ]

Performance related bonuses

The ideal candidate must have:

Have knowledge and experience of OFSTED Supported Accommodation Regulations

Hold a Level 5 in Leadership and Management

Experience working with local authorities such as commissioners, social services and IROs.

Experience managing an OFSTED service.

Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

Reporting directly to the Directors, you will lead in commissioning and development of the organisations integrated support system. You will also provide assurance to the Directors in the key aspects of commissioning, including performance management, policy development and the delivery of designated projects.

You will be central to the success of our strategic vision for the delivery of social care services across children's social care.

Responsible for effectively leading and managing the operational, and strategic development and delivery of all projects and activities for the organisation across the regional and local services including volunteer engagement, recruitment, support and deployment.

To proactively lead and support the organisation in developing a quality support driven, person centred workforce whose skills are continually refreshed and aligned within the operational needs of the organisation.

Ideal candidate will focus on initiating and developing positive working relationships, effective communication, positive engagement and promoting naturally sustainable partnerships with Local Authorities

