Senior Residential Care Worker Children’s home by Chase Recruitment

Senior Residential Care Worker, up to £31,000 including sleeps- Supportive work environment, Bradford.

Chase Recruitment are working with a newly established residential children's care provider who are looking to recruit Senior Residential Care Workers to join their team in Bradford.

The ideal Residential Care Worker will have:

Either Level 3 Health and Social Care for children and young adults or Level 4 Health and Social Care for children and young adults' workforce

At least 1-2 years' experience in a Children's Residential setting

Valid DBS Certificate and Update Service.

Valid Driving License and willing to drive.

In return our client will offer:

Performance related bonuses

Competitive salary

Supportive team environment

Generous annual leave

The duties of the Senior Residential Care Worker include but are not limited to:

To fulfil their health and educational needs

Ensure the home is always Ofsted ready and prepare to respond to all requirements.

Achieve and maintain an Ofsted rating of at least Good, with an Outstanding rating always being the goal.

Ensure quality assurance compliance with Ofsted requirements and internal and external monitoring arrangements.

To manage the children's individual support packages to ensure that they continue to be relevant and responsive to the individuals' needs and wishes.

This is a full-time role for a Senior Residential Care Worker with opportunity for career progression. If you are interested and would like to work within a newly established, supportive company, then get in contact today.

