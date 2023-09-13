Senior Residential Care Worker Children’s home by Chase Recruitment

Senior Residential Children Support Worker, Ossett, Wakefield - Circa 30k - New children home provider
Are you ready for your next challenge?
Are you an experienced Residential Childcare Worker ready to move up to a leadership role? Or are you a Team Leader in a Children's Care Home ready for a new challenge?
Chase Recruitment are working with a residential children's home based in Ossett, Wakefield. They are looking to recruit a Senior Residential Children Support Worker.
Our client is a provider of high-quality residential care for children and young people aged 8 to 16 years. The children can present with a wide range of complex and challenging needs resulting from social, emotional and behavioural difficulties in their formative years.
The roles require an experienced professional to lead and motivate a group of Residential Childcare Workers (RCW's). They will be knowledgeable in the children home sector and will act as a role model to the team they support.
They must be confident, articulate and resilient and have experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults.
The main duties involved in this position are:
- To lead and motivate a team of RCW's
- Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times
- Contribute to care planning of the children
- Ensuring childrens record are kept accurate and in a timely fashion
- Supervising your team and instilling high standards
- Contributing to the management team
- Attending conferences, reviews, and meetings in relation to young people
Chase Recruitment would like to hear from people who:-
- Have previous residential childcare experience working with children
- Are ambitious and thrive in seeing others succeed
- Hold a valid driving licence - essential
- Must hold a Level 3 qualification in Children and Young People workforce - this is essential for this role
In return, our client offers:-
- A supportive and trusting working environment
- A family environment with a positive team spirit and a culture of celebrating success
- Regular CPD
- Superb career progression with genuine opportunities for promotion
- Bonus and regular fun incentives
If you believe you have the right attributes and skills for this role, and live in or around Ossett, please get in contact today!
