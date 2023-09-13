Senior Residential Care Worker Children’s home by Chase Recruitment

Senior Residential Children Support Worker, Ossett, Wakefield - Circa 30k - New children home provider

Are you ready for your next challenge?

Are you an experienced Residential Childcare Worker ready to move up to a leadership role? Or are you a Team Leader in a Children's Care Home ready for a new challenge?

Chase Recruitment are working with a residential children's home based in Ossett, Wakefield. They are looking to recruit a Senior Residential Children Support Worker.

Our client is a provider of high-quality residential care for children and young people aged 8 to 16 years. The children can present with a wide range of complex and challenging needs resulting from social, emotional and behavioural difficulties in their formative years.

The roles require an experienced professional to lead and motivate a group of Residential Childcare Workers (RCW's). They will be knowledgeable in the children home sector and will act as a role model to the team they support.

They must be confident, articulate and resilient and have experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults.

The main duties involved in this position are:

To lead and motivate a team of RCW's

Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times

Contribute to care planning of the children

Ensuring childrens record are kept accurate and in a timely fashion

Supervising your team and instilling high standards

Contributing to the management team

Attending conferences, reviews, and meetings in relation to young people

Chase Recruitment would like to hear from people who:-

Have previous residential childcare experience working with children

Are ambitious and thrive in seeing others succeed

Hold a valid driving licence - essential

Must hold a Level 3 qualification in Children and Young People workforce - this is essential for this role

In return, our client offers:-

A supportive and trusting working environment

A family environment with a positive team spirit and a culture of celebrating success

Regular CPD

Superb career progression with genuine opportunities for promotion

Bonus and regular fun incentives

If you believe you have the right attributes and skills for this role, and live in or around Ossett, please get in contact today!

SC1