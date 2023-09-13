Registered Manager Domiciliary Care by Chase Recruitment

Registered Manager Domiciliary Care

Registered Manager for Domiciliary Care, salary up to £36k, Sheffield

Chase Recruitment are working with a brand-new Domiciliary Care provider to recruit for a Registered Manager to support the opening of the business in Sheffield. Our client is looking for an experienced Registered Manager to help build up the business and push it through CQC Registration. They are looking for a Registered Manager to join their team in Sheffield.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary up to £36k (starting at 30k, increasing to 36k)

28 days annual leave

Performance related bonuses

Supportive working environment

Support with completion of qualifications

The ideal Registered Manager must:

Have a Level 5 in Leadership and Management

Have a Level 3 in Health and Social Care

At least 1 years' experience in Management

Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

Setting up the business and undergoing CQC Registration

Work to CQC standards

Mange the care team remotely to ensure they are providing the best care

On call duties where necessary

Manage the call times for all Care and Support Workers and customers using the computerised rostering system.

This is a full-time role for a Registered Manager to work for a brand-new domiciliary care provider. If you are interested in the Registered Manager position, then please apply today and Charlotte will be in touch!

Alternatively, if you know someone who would be suitable and interested in the role then please refer them to us at Chase Recruitment.

Chase Recruitment specialise in Intermediate Care settings, and we work tirelessly to find the best candidates for our clients!

