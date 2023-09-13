Alarm Sales Consultant by Apply4U Ltd

Alarm Sales Consultant

Are you looking for a career that rewards your determination and ambition?



Our client is seeking a motivated and sports-minded Face to Face Security Sales Consultant to join their dynamic team. This is a unique opportunity for individuals who are passionate about sales, customer engagement, and personal growth. As a self-employed consultant, you'll have the chance to control your earnings while working within a thriving and energetic work environment.



Key Responsibilities:



Conduct face-to-face customer acquisitions, representing our client's brand.

Act as a brand ambassador, engaging with potential customers and delivering compelling sales pitches.

Provide security solutions and consultations to meet customer needs.

Collaborate with the team to drive campaign growth and success.

Continuously learn and adapt to new sales strategies and techniques.

What We Offer:



Commission-Only Earnings: The sky's the limit when it comes to your earnings. With our commission-based structure, your hard work directly impacts your income.



Performance-Based Culture: Join a team that thrives on performance. Your efforts will be recognized, appreciated, and rewarded.



Career Progression: We believe in nurturing talent from within. Show us your potential, and opportunities for advancement within the company will be within reach.



Dynamic Work Environment: Be a part of a dynamic, sports-minded work environment where teamwork, collaboration, and motivation drive success.



Control Your Earnings: As a self-employed consultant, you have control over your pay. Your dedication and results determine your success.



Flexible Schedule: Enjoy the flexibility of managing your own schedule and work-life balance.



Requirements:



Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Sales or customer service experience is a plus, but not essential.

A strong work ethic and self-motivation.

A passion for personal and professional growth.

Valid UK driver's license is advantageous.

If you're a driven individual looking to kickstart or advance your career in sales while enjoying the benefits of a sports-minded work environment, this role is for you. Join us in making a difference, building lasting customer relationships, and achieving your financial goals.