Assistant Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Assistant Theatre Practitioner

Assistant Theatre Practitioner | Theatres | Band 3/4 dependant on experience | Brentwood | Full Time, No Nights.

Spire Hartswood Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an Assistant Theatre Practitioner to join our experienced and dynamic Theatre team. This is a full time role working 37.5 hours per week including some Saturdays.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49-bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

To assist the perioperative team to provide exemplary care within the operating suite in the role of perioperative surgical support including scrub duties for cases deemed to be within the workers competence.

The assistant theatre practitioner (ATP) role will assist in providing a safe, high quality environment for the carrying out of surgical procedures. The role is to perform a scrub practitioner role in minor to intermediate surgery and will also include circulatory duties for all aspects of surgery. Once the ATP is scrubbed, the delegated registered practitioner must ensure that they remain within the same theatres supervising the ATP until the case is complete.

The ATP provides skilled assistance to the surgeon in the operating theatre within the sterile field. The term 'skilled assistance' is limited to the handling of instrumentation, maintenance of the sterile field and completion of necessary risk assurance processes associated with the operative procedure. The 'skilled assistance' does not extend to activities associated with the role of 'advanced scrub practitioner'.

Who we're looking for:

Must have an ATP foundation degree.

Have a minimum of 2 years Theatre experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications