Administration Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Administration Assistant

£11.46 per hour plus company benefits

Part-time - 24hours per week



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Eastcote Park is a stunning and luxurious Care Village in Solihull.



We are looking for a part-time Administration Assistant/Receptionist to be the first point of contact at the home. Shift times as follows: Weekdays 8am-8pm or 8am-2pm or 2pm-8pm. Weekends: 8am-8pm (1 weekend in 3)



This role requires someone who has a range of skills with good IT experience and attention to detail.



In addition to reception duties you will provide additional administration support to the Home Administrator - predominantly HR related administration duties, although you will also need to have a good knowledge of financial aspects of the role, therefore being able to assist in the Administrator's absence.



Main Responsibilities:

Welcome and greet visitors to the home in a professional and courteous way, ensuring the visitors book and the person's identity is checked as far as reasonably practical

Answer the telephone and respond to enquiries at reception, redirecting calls to relevant staff and recording messages accordingly

In addition to reception duties provide additional administration support to the homes Administrator on a daily basis predominantly HR related administration duties

Assist with recruitment tasks, sifting CVs, chasing references and verifying ID documents

Organise internal meetings and ensure that any requirements have actioned

Coordinate the staff meal process as applicable to the individual home

Respond to any emergency situations as requested by the home

Maintain the general tidiness of the reception area, liaising with the housekeeping team to ensure standards are maintained.



Person Specification:



Excellent customer service skills IT literacy - competent with the use of systems Previous telephone experience Professional telephone manner Knowledge of general administration Good communication skills Neat and well presented Excellent written and verbal English

