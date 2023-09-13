Administration Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Administration Assistant
£11.46 per hour plus company benefits
Part-time - 24hours per week
A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!
Eastcote Park is a stunning and luxurious Care Village in Solihull.
We are looking for a part-time Administration Assistant/Receptionist to be the first point of contact at the home. Shift times as follows: Weekdays 8am-8pm or 8am-2pm or 2pm-8pm. Weekends: 8am-8pm (1 weekend in 3)
This role requires someone who has a range of skills with good IT experience and attention to detail.
In addition to reception duties you will provide additional administration support to the Home Administrator - predominantly HR related administration duties, although you will also need to have a good knowledge of financial aspects of the role, therefore being able to assist in the Administrator's absence.
Main Responsibilities:
- Welcome and greet visitors to the home in a professional and courteous way, ensuring the visitors book and the person's identity is checked as far as reasonably practical
- Answer the telephone and respond to enquiries at reception, redirecting calls to relevant staff and recording messages accordingly
- In addition to reception duties provide additional administration support to the homes Administrator on a daily basis predominantly HR related administration duties
- Assist with recruitment tasks, sifting CVs, chasing references and verifying ID documents
- Organise internal meetings and ensure that any requirements have actioned
- Coordinate the staff meal process as applicable to the individual home
- Respond to any emergency situations as requested by the home
- Maintain the general tidiness of the reception area, liaising with the housekeeping team to ensure standards are maintained.
Person Specification:
- Excellent customer service skills
- IT literacy - competent with the use of systems
- Previous telephone experience
- Professional telephone manner
- Knowledge of general administration
- Good communication skills
- Neat and well presented
- Excellent written and verbal English