Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Newcastle

Near Jarrow

Part-time 2 days per week

A lovely GP surgery near the Jarrow area would like an experienced Advanced Nurse Practitioner or an Advanced Clinical Practitioner to join their team permanently. This surgery is located just outside of the Jarrow area, and they have a friendly team to help get you up to speed with their processes.

This is amazing opportunity to work for a well-known healthcare group, known for their focus on patient-care and development.

This is a fantastic vacancy for an experienced ACP/ANP who can Prescribe, and able to work autonomously. They have a fantastic training and progression opportunities and they're eager to help your professional development.

You'll receive:

Salary up to £55,000 per annum (FTE Negotiable DOE)

NHS pension and indemnity

6 weeks of annual leave (calculated pro-rata)

Bank Holidays Off

Free parking

Company discounts and benefits for private healthcare

Part-time 2 days per week



Ideally, you'll have primary care experience, be able to work autonomously and run your clinics, seeing patients with a range of minor illnesses/injuries. You will be treating both walk-in patients and pre-booked appointments so being able to assess, diagnose, treat, and then refer when necessary is important.

Please note, you must be a Prescriber to be considered for this role.

If this interests you then apply now or you can also find out more information by sending me an email at olo.muda@chase-medical.com or by calling Olo on 01142757421.

About Us

This role is advertised by Chase Medical; a specialist primary care nursing agency that supplies locum, contract, and permanent work to Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses within Primary Care settings. We work alongside you to find your ideal role. Our registration process is quick and easy to fit around your schedule. We also have a dedicated team to find the right role for you and negotiate terms of employment on your behalf. We also have a variety of Locum shifts local to you with a competitive salary of (£38.50 - £62 per hour, including holiday pay).