Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse

Permanent up to full-time hours

Excellent team and support

I'm working with a well-known medical centre near the Jarrow area and they're looking for an experienced Practice Nurse to join them on a permanent basis. The practice has a full clinical list consisting of GPs, ANPs, Pharmacists, and a wider non-clinical team to help get you started in your new role.

they're a medium-sized practice with about 10,000 patients on its list and they have onsite parking for staff members. In return, you'll receive

Salary 20ph (negotiable, depending on experience)

5 weeks Annual leave + Bank holidays off

NHS Pension

NHS Indemnity

Parking onsite

Additional perks and benefits

Ideally, they're looking for an experienced Practice that's able to perform Cytology, Baby Immunisations, Travel Immunisation, Long Term Disease Management, and Flu Vaccinations.

If you would like to apply for this role, please give me a call back on 01142757421 or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

We also offer a referral scheme where if you refer another healthcare professional you could get up to £500 if they become successfully employed through us.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, working to find work opportunities for Primary Care clinicians including Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, and HCAs. We have a huge market success (we work with over 40% of primary care settings across the UK)

If you're not looking for a permanent position, we also have a large range of locum positions available with rates starting from £28 per hour including holiday pay.