Receptionist / Administrator by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Receptionist/Admin Assistant

£10.94 per hour

Bank Contract



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Sunnybank House is a beautiful residential and dementia care home based in Eastleigh.



We are currently recruiting for a friendly and reliable receptionist with admin skills to work on an 'as and when' basis to cover annual leave and/or adhoc days if required. Holiday cover will be pre-planned so you will be notified in advance of weeks/days to be worked.



The Receptionist is the first point of contact within the home, ensuring that professional, high quality customer care is delivered at all times. In addition to reception duties you will assist with a range of administrative duties supporting the Administration Manager.



Main Responsibilities:

Welcome and greet visitors to the home in a professional and courteous way, ensuring the visitors book and the person's identity is checked as far as reasonably practical

Answer the telephone and respond to enquiries at reception, redirecting calls to relevant staff and recording messages accordingly

In addition to reception duties provide additional administration support to the homes Administrator on a daily basis predominantly HR related administration duties

Assist with recruitment tasks, sifting CVs, chasing references and verifying ID documents

Organise internal meetings and ensure that any requirements have actioned

Coordinate the staff meal process as applicable to the individual home

Respond to any emergency situations as requested by the home

Maintain the general tidiness of the reception area, liaising with the housekeeping team to ensure standards are maintained.

Person Specification: