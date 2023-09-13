Receptionist / Administrator by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Receptionist/Admin Assistant
£10.94 per hour
Bank Contract
A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!
Sunnybank House is a beautiful residential and dementia care home based in Eastleigh.
We are currently recruiting for a friendly and reliable receptionist with admin skills to work on an 'as and when' basis to cover annual leave and/or adhoc days if required. Holiday cover will be pre-planned so you will be notified in advance of weeks/days to be worked.
The Receptionist is the first point of contact within the home, ensuring that professional, high quality customer care is delivered at all times. In addition to reception duties you will assist with a range of administrative duties supporting the Administration Manager.
Main Responsibilities:
- Welcome and greet visitors to the home in a professional and courteous way, ensuring the visitors book and the person's identity is checked as far as reasonably practical
- Answer the telephone and respond to enquiries at reception, redirecting calls to relevant staff and recording messages accordingly
- In addition to reception duties provide additional administration support to the homes Administrator on a daily basis predominantly HR related administration duties
- Assist with recruitment tasks, sifting CVs, chasing references and verifying ID documents
- Organise internal meetings and ensure that any requirements have actioned
- Coordinate the staff meal process as applicable to the individual home
- Respond to any emergency situations as requested by the home
- Maintain the general tidiness of the reception area, liaising with the housekeeping team to ensure standards are maintained.
Person Specification:
- Excellent customer service skills
- IT literacy - competent with the use of systems
- Previous telephone experience
- Professional telephone manner
- Knowledge of general administration
- Good communication skills
- Neat and well presented
- Excellent written and verbal English.