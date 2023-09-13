Health Care Assistant by Chase Medical

We have an amazing opportunity for a Health Care Assistant in the Croydon (CR7) area!
I'm currently working with a well-respected Primary care network in Croydon (CR7) who are currently looking for a Health Care Assistant to join their team on a permanent basis. They're looking for a HCA to work 3 to 5 days per week earning between £16 to £17 per hour.
The Practice are looking for a HCA who can run their own clinics in:
- Phlebotomy
- Health checks
- Diabetes checks
- Dressings
- Hypertension checks
- Suture removals
- ECG
- Inventory checks
You'll be really valued member of the team and you'll be working alongside some amazing clinicians, so you'll be well supported within this role. You can also set your own working pattern and working days, so you could have the perfect work life balance.
The Practice has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.
Benefits
- Earn between £16 to £17 per hour
- Work 3 to 5 days per week (24 hours)
- 5 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays
- Free on site parking
- Amazing Training opportunities
- Good CQC
If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:
Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com
Phone: 0114 275 7421