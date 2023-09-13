Pharmacist by Chase Medical

We are looking to hire a Pharmacist, ideally with General Practice experience, who can commit to a permanent part time role for 2-3 days across the week at a GP surgery near Esher.

The successful candidate will be able to complete Medicine Management, Optimisation and offer advice to patients on medications etc. Ideally you will be a prescriber, although this isn't essential. This role will offer training and support as you join the team, you will have dedicated CPD time and eventually develop your skill within Chronic Diseases and Minor Illnesses so that you begin to have more autonomy and run your own clinics.

The package would include a competitive salary that is negotiable and dependant on experience, you will receive NHS pension and 5-6 weeks of annual leave with bank holidays off.

The surgery uses EMIS web, they have free parking available on site for staff members and have around 11,000 patients on their list. Their clinical team is comprised of 6 GPs, 2 ANPs, 2 PNs, 2 HCAs, which are supported by well established Managerial team.

For some more information on this role, please contact Inci Evcil 0114 275 7421 or submit your CV today!

