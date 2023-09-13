Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Settle

If you are a Practice Nurse inor the surrounding area, Chase Medical wants to hear from you!

We are currently offeringandlocum opportunities in Primary Care for experienced Practice Nurses that are looking to supplement their current income, or to support another clinical team and try out a new work environment.

Practices Nurses working with Chase Medical get paid the great rate of, including holiday pay, and can tailor the shifts they take on to their own schedule. We have awhich means that

We are looking for Practice Nurses with recent experience within General Practice and qualifications in

Does that sound like you? If so, you can callonor send your CV

Alternatively, if you are interested inwork instead, you can still get in touch! We have a dedicated team of highly experienced consultants who will work hard to find the most suitable place for you and negotiate on your behalf.

Know someone else that might be interested in locum or permanent opportunities? You can earn up to £500 for each successful referral.

About Chase Medical Chase Medical is the leading Primary Care recruitment agency that provides work opportunities for medical professionals such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs, as well as non-clinical staff such as Medical Receptionists. We work with nearly 60% of GP surgeries nationwide, with many advertising their available positions exclusively through us.

Interested in gaining access to those opportunities? Callon, or email ana.bogdanova@gmail,.com to discuss those further.