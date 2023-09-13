Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse - Sheffield

Locum, flexible, hourly pay.

If you're an experienced Practice Nurse who may not have considered the benefits of locum work before this could be a great opportunity for you! Chase Medical are currently working with surgeries in the Sheffield area who are after experienced Practice Nurses for locum work. We provide competitive rates ranging from £28-47 per hour (including holiday pay) and our shifts can be bookable in advance or on an ad hoc basis, meaning you can pick them to work around you!

Further benefits we can provide at Chase Medical include:

No minimum number of hours worked. You can take as little or as much work as is available!

A large database of clients. Our clients trust us with sourcing the best candidates to fill their shifts. That means you!

Access to exclusive roles not available on other job boards.

Easy shift booking process from the Chase Medical app.

No obligation to take the shifts offered to you.

Locum work can also be a fantastic opportunity to gain more skills and experience in different workplace environments. This can benefit you further down the line when you're looking for a promotion or may want to take on a new permanent position!

Practice Nurses who are applying to this role should have experience in:

Primary Care settings.

Cervical cytology.

Adult and child immunisations.

Chronic disease management.

Any further skills you'd like to share with us? Call Rowan on 01142757421 and he'd be more than happy to chat about them with you.

About Chase medical:

Chase Medical are a well-established Primary Care specialist agency with 13 years of experience in the sector. We pride ourselves in having two dedicated teams focusing on locum and permanent work, considering the needs of our candidates and clients to find what's best for them. We work with over 60% of General Practices nationwide meaning we most likely will have shifts available in your area. You can register with us for free and gain access to the shifts we have available with no pressure on taking any that we send you.

After a new permanent position instead or would like further information? Rowan will be happy to take your call on 01142757421 to discuss how we can be of assistance.

Know a Practice Nurse in the Sheffield area who'd jump at this opportunity? Refer them! You can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral via our referral scheme.