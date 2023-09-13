Clinical Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

This is an opportunity for a Clinical Practitioner with Primary Care experience to get involved with a genuinely wonderful team at a surgery that emphasises looking after its staff and prides themselves in delivering a continuity of care to all patients in the local community. You would work to ensure a high level of care is delivered to all patients, particularly in areas such as minor illnesses and acute, on the day appointments.

The practice is very supportive of any development opportunities and prioritises staff wellbeing. You get the opportunity to enjoy a work life balance in a practice that is passionate to develop clinically and technologically. This is a great position in a fantastic surgery that can offer a wonderful working atmosphere in a lovely environment!

Salary - £45,000 - £55,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - High Wycombe

The surgery -

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Forward-thinking practice, passionate about ways to develop

Eclectic team of clinicians around you for support

Streamlined and efficient admin system

Doing a great deal for the local community

Cover different sites within a close distance

Your role -

Full-time over four days, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Paramedic Practitioner or Advanced Clinical Practitioner

Deliver exceptional levels of care

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Utilise your prescribing qualification

Focus on Minor illnesses and acute, urgent on the day appointments

Support fellow clinicians as and when required

The benefits -

Up to £55,000 per annum depending on experience

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

NHS Pension

Opportunities for progression

