Chef de Partie (Part Time, 22.5 hours) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Chef de Partie | Food Hygiene, Cookery | Part Time - 22.5 hours | Permanent | Monday - Friday + Weekends Allocated Fairly | Harpenden | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Harpenden Hospital are looking to bring on a Chef de Partie to join their established team. This is a part time, permanent position where you will be working 5 days p/week across Monday - Friday, but there will be weekends included which would be fairly allocated. This is a great opportunity for somebody who is looking to progress their current experience within the catering sector.

At Spire Harpenden Hospital, we pride ourselves on our comprehensive private hospital services and high standards of care for our patients. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

To Deliver High levels of food & Service through all areas of hospitality

To support the head/senior chef in all aspects of the kitchen & maintaining standards

To maintain a safe working environment for all staff and customers, Both Internal & External

Ensure all HACCP is adhered to

To ensure efficient consistent delivery of food throughout all hospitality

To foster and maintain a culture of assistance between kitchen and server staff and all departments within Spire Healthcare

To lead by example and ensure consistency of all food production and presentation

.Who we're looking for

NVQ level 2 or higher preferred

Basic Food Hygiene Certificate

Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas

Knowledge & Experience in similar establishment

Professional self-starter able to work unaided

Highly organised and capable of working in a busy, fast-paced environment.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications