Salaried GP by Chase Medical

Salaried GP

Loughborough

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Loughborough are looking to hire a Salaried GP on a permanent basis to join their team. The practice are looking for a GP to offer 4 sessions p/week. The working approach will be very flexible and work will comprise of a mixture of 10 & 15 minute appointments, limited home visits, supporting learning disability and residential care homes.

Other responsibilities will include but not limited to: surgery consultations, telephone consultations, checking and signing repeat prescriptions, screening patients and more.

On Offer:

£10,500 to £11,500 p/session (DoE)

Partnership Opening

6 Weeks Annual Leave (pro-rata)

1 Week Study Leave

NHS Pension

Excellent Work Life Balance

Parking Available

The practice use System One and hold a list size of around 18,000 patients. The demographic of patients varies and mainly comprises of family planning, sexual health and mental health concerns. This is a 3 Partner Practice and is also made up of Salaried GPs, PNs, Paramedics, HCAs and more. This surgery is in the process of becoming a Training Practice.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421 or send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.