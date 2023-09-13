Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Surgical Wards | Clare Park Hospital | Farnham, Surrey | Full time I Preceptorship Programme available | £3,000 Joining Bonus Available!

Due to a growth of department, Spire Clare Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join our dynamic and experienced nursing team working on the night nursing team.

You will be part of the nursing team looking after orthopaedic surgical patients, plastic surgery, breast surgery and other surgical procedures. If you are a dynamic nurse wanting to expand your skills, then this position is for you.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

- You will be working on a surgical ward as part of our Night nursing team.

- Be responsible for delivering post-operative care to the range of surgical specialties that are cared for.

- Additional responsibilities are also afforded all staff in order to ensure a competent and efficiently run ward.

- You will be required to work night shifts predominantly, but ideally have the flexibility to work days should the need arise.

Who we're looking for

- Current NMC registered - with no restrictions on your practice

- Surgical experience would be ideal; however, we are open to any acute care experience

- Open to newly qualified nurses who have completed their preceptorship

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

- Flexibility

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

