Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Here we have a fantastic Practice Nurse position in a GP Training Practice that is proud of how forward-thinking it is. You have the chance to join this lovely and inclusive multi-disciplinary team of clinicians who are passionate about helping develop their staff wherever possible.

This is a very supportive practice that will encourage you to pursue development opportunities within a passionate team environment. This is a great position as a Practice Nurse in a fantastic surgery, where you will have the chance to see smears, Compressions, coil Fittings, Implants, baby and child immunisations, long-term conditions, and more! If this sound like the role for you read on.

Salary - £33,000 - £44,000 per annum + NHS pension + 25 days annual leave + BH

Location - Chelmsford area

Great team atmosphere and inclusive working environment

Passionate about development opportunities and upskilling staff

Multi-disciplined team of clinicians around you

Excellent management structure

Fantastic work-life balance

Full-time Practice Nurse role

Traditional role, including smears, compressions + doppler, coil fittings/removals, implants, pessary rings, baby immunisations and more

Assist in and perform routine tasks related to patient care

Maintain a high standard of nursing care for patients

Different ailments are allocated different appointment lengths

Develop and progress as a clinician

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

Generous salary

NHS Pension

Career progression

Be fully supported in your professional development

