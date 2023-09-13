Senior Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Senior Care Assistant

£12.54 per hour plus benefits - paid breaks/DBS/Uniform

Full-time hours



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Sunnybank House in Fair Oak is a 60-bedroom Residential and Dementia care home.



We are looking to recruit a reliable, compassionate Senior Care Assistant to join our team. We provide full support and encourage career progression.



As a Senior Care Assistant, you will be in charge of and work with the team to assist our residents so their care and support needs are met. This involves carrying out personal care and meeting each person's physical, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as promoting our resident's independence, choice and control.



In addition to this you will delegate tasks and responsibilities to the team on shift, you will carry out detailed handovers to ensure all care plan and other documentation is completed and to a high standard. You will carry out care plan reviews and other audits when required, conduct direct observations of team members and be responsible for administering, ordering and returning medication.



Ensuring the highest possible levels of care are maintained by supporting / assisting residents, when required, with washing, toileting, dressing, undressing, and all other aspects of daily living, according to their individual needs.





Following competency-based training and under the supervision of the residential manager you will ensure the residents medication is: Stored correctly and administered in line with company policy and professional guidelines. Manage and coordinate the supply of medication, ensure audits are completed and manage any discrepancies in line with Cinnamon's medicine administration policy