Senior Scrub Nurse / Surgical First Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Scrub Practitioner or Surgical First Assistant | Theatre | Up to Band 6/7 equivalent salary | Slough | £3,000 Joining Bonus Available| Access to fully funded SFA course after qualifying period

Spire Thames Valley Hospital is recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced Senior Scrub Practitioner or a Surgical First Assistant to join our high performing Theatre Team. With a focus on General or Orthopaedic scrub, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level. This unmissable role offers the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants, covering varied and diverse cases. Full support, development and training will be provided for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player.

Most important is that our Theatre staff /ODPs are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.

Spire Thames Valley located in Slough provides the highest standard of private healthcare to patients from Berkshire and the surrounding areas. The hospital has a 38-bedded ward with 2 theatres, Endoscopy suite and 10 outpatient consultation rooms. Our modern hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures:

- Provide surgical first assistance for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism with a focus on major Orthopaedics and General Surgery

- Provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre

- Our 2 operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work

- Most importantly, our theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.

- This is a full-time role covering 37.5 hours a week, working on a rota.

Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner with at least 2 years' experience in a scrub capacity

- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification

- An SFA qualification would be highly desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications