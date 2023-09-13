Registered Nurse by Future Care Group

Registered Nurse



Holmwood Care Centre, DY10 3DJ



40 Hours per week, Day and Night shifts available



Pay rate per hour £21.50



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Our Group of Care Homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.



Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.



Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters?



Day to day duties of this role:



Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.

The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.

The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.

Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Benefits include:



£250 welcome bonus on completion of 6 months probation

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion.

Free hot meal on duty

Required Qualifications:



