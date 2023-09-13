School Counsellor by Nurse Seekers

School Counsellor – Self Employed

Location: Elstree

Pay rate: £250 per day

Hours: Term-Time

The School

Our client is a leading independent girls school located in Elstree, close to Borehamwood. They provide a challenging, positive, stimulating and secure community in which their students enjoy working hard to fulfil their potential.

The Role

The school is looking for an experienced and qualified School Counsellor to work alongside the Pastoral and Health Teams and provide specialist counselling support to pupils. The role will focus on pupil well-being, resilience and emotional health within the school and will support the pupils’ specific needs by addressing individual challenges through 1:1 counselling sessions.

Main Responsibilities



Provide high quality counselling to pupils experiencing a wide range of emotional problems

Provide support, guidance and advice to parents as well as colleagues and professionals.

Support with the effective identification of pupils needing pastoral input through triage and use of the referral systems internally and externally

Contribute to safeguarding and promotion of the welfare and personal care of the children and young people

Apply

If this sounds like the perfect role for you or you would like further details then please apply directly with a fully up-to-date CV or call one of our consultants on 01926 676369.