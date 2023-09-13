Activities Lead by Future Care Group

Activities Lead



The Boynes Care Centre



Upton upon Severn, WR8 0SB



£13.50 per hour 30 hours per week and weekends



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role



We are looking for an individual who shares our values and our vision. A caring heart and "Can do" attitude who has a creative flair, embraces challenges and finds solutions.



The Job Role - Activity Lead



The post holder occupies a unique position in the caring environment of the Home with the freedom of planning and action to ensure interest, diligence, originality, perseverance and patience. The post holder must also possess skills of diplomacy to be able to persuade reluctant Residents to participate in the planned activities and equally important, to persuade other staff in the Home to participate as volunteer helpers for outings and other outdoor activities. Some of the main duties of the role include:



To build good relationships with our Residents that help them adjust to life in a care home.

Work with Residents, their friends and family members, to build individual lifestyle histories and, using these, create ongoing plans in our electronic Resident records, ensuring these are updated daily to evidence delivery

Review the activity plan with involvement from the Resident and relatives and adjust where required

Create a schedule of meaningful occupation for each Resident, personalised to their likes, dislikes, needs and abilities, helping them to try new experiences and continue to take part in the hobbies and activities that they enjoy

Create and maintain a schedule of group activities tailored to residents to run alongside one-to-one sessions, enabling residents to take part in communal activities as well as individual hobbies as per their wishes

Working with the most up to date/state of the art/care home IT technologies

Rewards and Benefits:



Employee Assistance Programme

Refer a friend Scheme

Cycle to work scheme

Satisfaction of knowing you bring purpose to the lives of people living in our Home

Free hot meal when working a long day

Free onsite parking

Career progression opportunities

Full training and on-going support

Opportunity to express ideas and be part of a dynamic team





The ideal candidate for the role will:

