Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a very forward-thinking and highly respected GP training practice in the Malvern Hills area. This is an superb opportunity for an ANP for up to 32 hours per week on a permanent basis to be part of a close knit, well respected team with great progression and development opportunities and flexibility around start and finish times. Benefit from no more than 20 appointments per day, minimal home visits and no extended hours whilst working alongside a varied and experienced MDT with a very good staff retention.

Salary - £41,000 - £50,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 27 days annual leave + Bank Holidays + Study Leave + Paid Indemnity

Location - Malvern Hills area

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking practice based in the Malvern Hills area

Highly regarded in the area

Close knit and respected team with very good staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled MDT

CQC Good

High QOF achieving

Emis Web computer system

Your role -

Up to 32 hours per week

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments

Maximum of 20 appointments per day

Minimal home visits

No extended hours

Comfortable seeing all age ranges

Opportunities to progress and develop your career

The benefits -

Salary up to £50,000 DOE

NHS Pension

27 days annual leave

Bank Holidays

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Rohan Fletcher