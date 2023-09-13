Theatre Kit Coordinator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Kit Coordinator | Theatre Supplies/Admin/Office | Competitive Salary | Spire Thames Valley Hospital | Slough | Development opportunities | Part time



Spire Thames Valley Hospital has a brilliant opportunity for a highly motivated and experienced Theatre Kit Coordinator to join our high performing Theatre Team.

Duties and responsibilities

Accept delivery of loan equipment and record delivery information on arrival and departure, obtain signature from courier where possible.

Unpack and thoroughly check instrument sets and prosthesis against vendor delivery note. All sets to be photographed on arrival and prior to departure and saved in evidence folder with discrepancies noted,

Prior to surgery raise PO via SAP and ensure that vendor is informed with relevant details for kit hire. All items used/lost/wasted in surgery to be recorded on Loan Kit requisition form.

Check the theatre bookings daily and liaise with theatres to obtain the information to ensure that all loan kits and prosthesis required for surgery have been requested for upcoming procedures in time.

Who we're looking for

Experience of planning work and acting under own initiative

Patient/customer facing experience

Working as part of a team

Proven experience within an administrative and/or customer service environment

An accurate approach when working to strict deadlines and a confidence when delivering information to key personnel.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

An ability to build relationships with suppliers

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Outlook and Excel.

Enthusiastic, self-motivated, able to prioritise and work accurately under pressure with sound numerical and analytical ability and attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Good organisational skills and time management.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.