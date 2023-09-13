Physician Associate by Chase Medical

Physician Associate

Near Wokingham

Job Type: Permanent

Hours: Full-time

Salary: £43,000 per annum DOE, negotiable+

Annual Leave: 6 weeks + BH + Study Leave

A lovely GP surgery near Wokingham would like a Physician Associate to join their established team. This is a full-time vacancy and the practice already has another Physician Associate and they're looking to expand their PA clinics. This is an amazing opportunity to join a forward-thinking practice with the opportunity to expand your skill set.

The post is permanent and the hours can vary, to suit your needs. As a new addition to the team, you'll be expected to work closely with the GPs in ensuring patients understand the role of the PA and the expert healthcare you can provide. The successful Physician Associate will be a prime example of the work PAs do in primary care and will be pivotal to rolling out the skill set, perhaps even within the locality.

To apply or learn more about this vacancy, please call me on 01142757421 or email me at olo olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

