Bank MRI Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Duties and responsibilities
- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required
- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient
- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained
Who we're looking for
- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC .
- MRI Radiographer with at least 2 years experience.
- You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.
- Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.
- Have good communication skills
Working Hours: ad hoc
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (wont be applicable for all)
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via Spire for You
- Wellbeing Centre access via Spire for You
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spires specialist Resourcing Team
Bank Colleagues
