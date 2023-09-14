HGV Class 1 Driver by Apply4U Ltd

Role: HGV Class 1 Driver

Location: Salisbury, Wiltshire

Employer: HGV Heavy Equipment Transport

Salary: £37,000 + Overtime and bonus (£55,000 OTE) + Good benefits

Company is working in partnership with a Leading MoD contractor that operate a fleet of HGV Class 1 vehicles designed to meet the requirements of an MoD contract in Salisbury, Wiltshire, that provides a Heavy Equipment Transport (HET) service. This is a fantastic opportunity for a Qualified HGV driver. Candidates will need to train as a military Army Reservist.

What's in it for you?

The HGV Driver role offers, in addition to working as part of a great team, the below benefits:

* Basic £37,000 + Overtime and army reserve bonus (£55,000 OTE) + Benefits

* All overtime paid at enhanced rates

* 44 hour standard week

* Overtime and army reserve bonus will boost earnings to c£55,000

* Excellent pension and benefits

* Additional HGV driver training

Package

Why choose our Client?

The company are extremely passionate about the work they do. Their diverse HGV driver team focuses on the contract requirement with the MoD and have the drive and energy needed to continue to deliver success. Their HGV Class 1 Drivers are professional, committed and highly trained.

Your responsibilities will include-

As a HGV Driver Your time is divided between using your HGV class 1 driver licence to Drive tank transporters in peacetime and serving as a sponsored army reservist. Your primary role is the movement of Heavy Armour on behalf of the Army. This will involve UK and some Germany travel. As a Sponsored Reservist you will take part in Military Training and Exercises.

Experience essential for this role -

* Reliable HGV driver who hold a C + E Licence.

* Commercial HGV class 1 driver experience highly desirable.

* No more than 6 points on your licence.

* You will need to be medically and physically fit to meet the Army training requirements.

* Previous Military experience desirable, but not essential. Serving Regulars or Reservists are strongly encouraged to apply.

Sound like the role for you?

Then we want to hear from you! Click Apply Now and one of the team will be in touch to discuss this HGV class 1 driver role.