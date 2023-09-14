Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Liverpool - Practice Nurse.

Hourly pay, Flexible hours

We're currently working with practices in the Liverpool area who are looking for locum Practice Nurses!

Have you ever considered the benefits of locum work? Would you relish the opportunity to pick up shifts that suit your schedule with no minimum number of hours worked? Then Chase Medical may have a great opportunity for you! We currently have shifts available in the Liverpool area for experienced Practice Nurses, with competitive hourly pay ranging from £28-47 per hour (including holiday pay).

Shifts can be booked quickly and easily through our Chase Medical app and many of the shifts we offer are bookable 12 months in advance, allowing you to plan for any breaks in your routine that you could work in. Maybe you have other commitments that you might have to work around and you're longing for a flexible schedule? Locum shifts are excellent for this! Ad hoc booking is also available and there's no minimum number of hours worked so you can do as little or as much as you like!

Practice Nurses looking to register with us should be qualified in:

Cervical Cytology.

Chronic disease management.

Adult and Child Immunisations.

If you have more skills, you'd like to share with us that's great! Give rowan a call on 01142757421 and he'd love to chat with you about it. Or alternatively email him on rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

Since Chase Medical's inception 13 years ago we've gained a substantial reputation as a leading Primary Care specialist agency. Our friendly team consists of both a locum and permanent department with dedicated recruiters working on your behalf, finding the best possible fit you're your requirements and skillset. So, if you're interested in a new permanent role get in touch! Rowan would love to discuss this with you and answer any other queries you may have on 01142757421.

We also have a referral scheme! You can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral if you know someone who will pounce at this opportunity! Email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com to find out more.